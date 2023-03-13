Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 103,847 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 104,855.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 526,376 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $21,986,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 389,023 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 262,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,730,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.65 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.