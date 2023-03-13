Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $147.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

