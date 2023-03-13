Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $187,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $287.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

