Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $217.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

