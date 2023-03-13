Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

IAU stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.