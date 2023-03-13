Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 90,913 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,913 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.75 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

