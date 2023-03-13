KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.83. 5,910,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

