KLX Energy Services’ (KLXE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. 164,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

