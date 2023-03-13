KLX Energy Services’ (KLXE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.75% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
KLX Energy Services Stock Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. 164,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.