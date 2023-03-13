KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

KLXE traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 175,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

