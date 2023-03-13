Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Knightscope Stock Up 18.4 %

KSCP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 1,741,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,269. Knightscope has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knightscope by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knightscope by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knightscope by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 88,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.