KOK Price Tops $0.0764 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $38.18 million and approximately $824,940.57 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00029228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00034406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00218365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,257.27 or 1.00022688 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07563447 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $673,977.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.