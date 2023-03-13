Kroger (KR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kroger (NYSE: KR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

3/3/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Kroger had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/3/2023 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2023 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/4/2023 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2023 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/19/2023 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2023 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.85. 8,630,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kroger

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

