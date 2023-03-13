KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the February 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

KT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $11.56 on Monday. KT has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Get KT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of KT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KT by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of KT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About KT

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.