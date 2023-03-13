LCX Price Tops $0.0973 on Major Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, LCX has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $75.04 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00420712 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,850.99 or 0.28437346 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

LCX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

