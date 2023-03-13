LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $47.97 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

