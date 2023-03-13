LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 49.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LendingTree by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LendingTree by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

LendingTree stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 206,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,048. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $129.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

