LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHCG opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $169.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,088,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

