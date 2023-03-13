Lido DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $358.44 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $358.44 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00010960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00418055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.28 or 0.28257796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,759,172 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

