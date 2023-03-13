Lido DAO (LDO) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $285.31 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00011236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,679,442 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

