Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

Life Time Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 694,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

