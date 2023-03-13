Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.
Life Time Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Life Time Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 694,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.