LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LNKB) Lock-Up Period To End on March 13th

LINKBANCORP’s (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 13th. LINKBANCORP had issued 4,575,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $34,312,500 based on an initial share price of $7.50. After the end of LINKBANCORP’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens lowered shares of LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. LINKBANCORP has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

In other news, Director David H. Koppenhaver acquired 102,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNKB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

