Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Given New $3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.19. 907,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,732. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Lion Electric Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.