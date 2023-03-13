Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Given New $3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.
Lion Electric Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.19. 907,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,732. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.
Institutional Trading of Lion Electric
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.