LKQ Co. (LKQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 30th

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.62. 393,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,158. LKQ has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of LKQ by 432.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 453,959 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

