Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Up 256.1% in February

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 256.1% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
Shares of LOWLF stock traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. Lowell Farms has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.46.
About Lowell Farms
