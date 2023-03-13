Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.83. 994,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

