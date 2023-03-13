Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Citigroup

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 18,287,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,326,270. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

