Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Citigroup

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.
Lufax Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 18,287,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,326,270. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.