Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.61

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 151005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.