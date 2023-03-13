Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.49

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 150239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.