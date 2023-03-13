M Scott Welch Buys 5,016 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,016 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $325,889.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,889.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,471. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.