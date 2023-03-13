M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON MWE traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 48.83 ($0.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.25 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.68.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

