M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Up 102.0% in February

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MBAC opened at $9.97 on Monday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,780,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

