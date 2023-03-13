Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.
