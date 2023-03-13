Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

