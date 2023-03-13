Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 967,906 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $8,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 440,416 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 338,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 242,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 202,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,935. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.84 million, a PE ratio of -52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

