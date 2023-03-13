MagnetGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $100.31 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $100.31 million and $1,501.92 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

