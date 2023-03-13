Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $34.14 million and approximately $196,744.33 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00036241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00225584 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,452.04 or 0.99960285 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001052 USD and is down -11.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $328,237.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

