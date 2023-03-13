MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,716. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

