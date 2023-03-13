MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,716. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.