Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MRO opened at $23.97 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.