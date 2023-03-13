Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.5 %
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
