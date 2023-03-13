Mark J. Erceg Buys 28,282 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 6,285,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.