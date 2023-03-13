Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,676,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,253,000 after buying an additional 541,054 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

