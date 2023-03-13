Mather Group LLC. Acquires 12,557 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $167.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.18. The company has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,990,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.