Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 44,157 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,904,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 73,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64,383 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 338,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 60,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $48.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.