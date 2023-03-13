Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $172.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

