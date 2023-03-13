Mather Group LLC. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.