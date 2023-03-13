Mather Group LLC. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $106.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

