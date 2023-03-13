Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.45% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 422.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 160,609 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 243,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.72 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

