Mather Group LLC. Purchases 11,379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.