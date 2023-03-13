Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Broadcom by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

AVGO opened at $610.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.43. The company has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.