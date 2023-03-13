Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $31.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAXN. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

