Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $31.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAXN. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.33.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance
Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
