MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.85% from the company’s previous close.
MXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.
MaxLinear Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 112,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,509. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
