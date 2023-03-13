McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $223.16 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

